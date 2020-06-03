Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

How to Watch Barack Obama's Town Hall on Police Reform

By Celebrity News Wire on June 3, 2020

Barack Obama | Photo Credits: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/q_qB6SsErpA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"A conversation with President Obama: Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/q_qB6SsErpA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Former President Barack Obama will headline a new town hall to speak about his ideas for nationwide police reform on Wednesday, alongside other local and national leaders involved in the effort. The event, which will stream live at 5/4c on YouTube (embedded above), is part of the MBK Alliance Town

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story