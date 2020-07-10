How to Watch Beyonce's Black Is King on Disney+





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/L765oDjNaBA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"BLACK IS KING | Streaming Exclusively July 31 | Disney+","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/L765oDjNaBA " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

You'll soon have another reason to flock to Disney+. Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King based on her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, is due to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, July 31. The film is a celebration of Black culture and Black beauty, reimagining the lessons from Disney's

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com