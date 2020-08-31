How to Watch Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz Battle

The boy is whose? Brandy and Monica are about to take their rivalry to a whole new level on Monday night (Aug. 31) as they face off in a can’t-miss Verzuz battle.

The showdown between the pair of R&B icons will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Verzuz’s popular Instagram Live channel. Brandy and Monica have long been pitted as competitors throughout their storied careers, largely due to the success of their smash hit, “The Boy is Mine,” which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 in the summer of 1998.

More than a decade later, the singers joined forces again for their 2012 collaboration, “It All Belongs to Me,” which was peaked at No. 23 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and was featured on Monica’s seventh studio album, New Life.

And speaking of seventh albums, Brandy recently rang in the release of hers — the appropriately titled B7 — late last month. Featuring lead single “Baby Mama” with Chance the Rapper, the LP debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 the week of its long-awaited unveiling.

The ongoing series of Verzuz battles have gone positively viral in recent months, helping music fans of all kinds weather the storm of the pandemic with head-to-head smackdowns between the likes of Nelly and Ludacris, Babyface and Teddy Riley, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and more.

Brandy and Monica’s battle, meanwhile, will be the second girls-only clash following Erykah Badu and Jill Scott battling it out back in May. In fact, the face-off is so hyped that it’s even arriving with its own line of limited-edition merch!

Check out Brandy’s latest teaser ahead of tonight’s battle below, and head to Verzuz’s Instagram page to watch the event unfold.

