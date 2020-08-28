How to Watch Disney's Live-Action Mulan

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/R-eFm--k21c\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Disney's Mulan | Final Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/R-eFm--k21c" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Mulan, the latest of Disney's live-action updates of its animated classics, premieres Friday, Sept. 4 on Disney+, after its theatrical release date was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The highly anticipated blockbuster will require more than just a Disney+ subscription, however; if you want to
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment