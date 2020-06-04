How to Watch George Floyd's Memorial Service





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/gr5ftH86tIk\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Live: George Floyd Memorial Service in Minneapolis | NBC News","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/gr5ftH86tIk " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

On Thursday afternoon, the family and friends of George Floyd will gather in Minneapolis to honor him with a private memorial service, which will not be open to public attendance but will be broadcast and streamed across several national networks. The service will take place at the Frank J.

...



Read More >