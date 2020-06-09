- You are here:
- Home
- /
- How to Watch Hamilton: An American Musical on Disney+
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
How to Watch Hamilton: An American Musical on Disney+
Don't throw away your shot to watch Hamilton! The biggest musical to hit Broadway in the last decade is headed to Disney+, so get ready to reignite your obsession with this epic reimagining of Alexander Hamilton's story.
Back in 2016, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton: An American Musical filmed
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries