Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

How to Watch Hamilton: An American Musical Online

By Celebrity News Wire on June 12, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton | Photo Credits: Getty Images

If you threw away your shot to see Hamilton live, never fear. Disney+ is about to turn your world upside down! The biggest musical to hit Broadway in the last decade will be added to the streaming site next month, so get ready to reignite your obsession with this epic reimagining of Alexander

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story