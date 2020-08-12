



On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden finally named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick for the 2020 presidential election. Now, one day after that development, the two are scheduled to make their first appearance together as running mates.

