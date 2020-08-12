How to Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Appearance Together After VP Announcement

By Celebrity News Wire on August 12, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Photo Credits: Getty Images

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/2eySOK_Z10w\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"LIVE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time since VP selection","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/2eySOK_Z10w" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden finally named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick for the 2020 presidential election. Now, one day after that development, the two are scheduled to make their first appearance together as running mates.

