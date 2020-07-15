How to Watch Mad Men and More Great Shows for Free Right Now

Another day, another brand new streaming platform out there begging you to subscribe to its service so you can ignore your family members and binge-watch a bunch of TV shows and movies in the name of entertainment. This time, it's NBCUniversal's Peacock, which offers a free tier as well as two
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
- Degrassi: The Next Generation
- Felicity
- My So-Called Life
- The Red Green Show
- Schitt's Creek
- Friday Night Lights
- Pushing Daisies
- Columbo
- Forever
- The Middle
- Trophy Wife
- Kings
- Reaper
- Being Human
- Dance Academy
- Battlestar Galactica
- The Carrie Diaries
- Eli Stone
- 3rd Rock From the Sun
- Mad Men
- Comment