Beloved Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, winning all seven awards in the comedy category, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and taking home nine out of 15 total Emmy nominations. In doing so, the show became the first comedy series to ever win all four acting

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The post How to Watch Schitt’s Creek for Free Right Now appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.