How to Watch Sesame Street and CNN's Town Hall About Racism





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/1dwV6NWYxwI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Sesame Street ABC's of COVID-19 CNN Town Hall","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/1dwV6NWYxwI " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you're looking for a way to include your kids in the national conversation about race and injustice in terms they'll understand, a great opportunity is coming up. CNN and Sesame Street are teaming up to host a town hall for young children and families on Saturday, June 6 to talk about racism and

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com