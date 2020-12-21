How To Watch Soul on Disney+ on Christmas Day

By Celebrity News Wire on December 21, 2020

Soul | Photo Credits: Disney+/Pixar

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Gs--6c7Hn_A\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Disney and Pixar\u2019s Soul | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/Gs--6c7Hn_A" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Hollywood wants to make sure we all have a Merry Christmas and one of the gifts they're offering is Soul, the newest production from Pixar Studios. The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before debuting in theaters Nov. 20, but neither of those events happened

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story