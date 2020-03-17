Error message

How to Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Online

By Celebrity News Wire on March 17, 2020

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Photo Credits: Lucasfilm Ltd.

You can finally watch the last chapter in the tale of a galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your own home; Disney has released the digital version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker several days early. The ninth installment in the world's most famous space opera debuted on digital platforms

