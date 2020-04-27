Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

How to Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Online Right Now

By Celebrity News Wire on April 27, 2020

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Photo Credits: Lucasfilm Ltd.

You can finally watch the last chapter in the saga of a galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your own home. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the world's most famous space opera, is currently available to buy or rent on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story