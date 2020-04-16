- You are here:
- Home
- /
- How to Watch The Disney Family Singalong on ABC
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
How to Watch The Disney Family Singalong on ABC
Nothing quite puts a smile on peoples' faces like Disney music, which is why ABC will host an hour-long singalong special tonight featuring some of your favorite stars performing iconic Disney tunes. Ryan Seacrest will host this kid-friendly Disney Family Singalong, and it will air Thursday, April
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries