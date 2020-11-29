



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/v0kfk4cwzY8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Disney Holiday Singalong | November 30 on ABC!","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/v0kfk4cwzY8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Remember forever ago (April) when Disney and ABC gave us some quarantine cheer by recruiting a bunch of celebrities to sing classic Disney songs to us via our televisions with The Disney Family Singalong? It's hard to believe that also happened in 2020, the longest year in recorded history, but

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com