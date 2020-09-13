Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle will step up to the mic against Empress of Soul Gladys Knight for the next Verzuz battle Sunday, (Sept. 13).

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiLaBelle,” VerzuzTV announced on social media Tuesday (Sept. 8). “Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one.”

While viewers get gussied up in their Sunday best for the sublime showdown between soul’s superwomen at Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, they’ll have to teach their mothers, aunties and grandmas how to access the “ultimate Verzuz” to date, according to the Instagram announcement.

Fans can catch Knight recalling her heyday with the Pips or gobble on Labelle’s sweet potato pie on VerzuzTV’s IG Live or on Apple Music at 8 p.m. EST. Except Verzuz won’t be catering the Sunday celebration — only CÎROC will bring the drinks.

The post How to Watch the Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle ‘Verzuz’ Battle appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.