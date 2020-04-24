How to Watch the Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Premiere Online for Free Now
You don't have to wait any longer to watch Natalie Dormer play a demon. Showtime announced on Friday that the series premiere of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels has been released online early, ahead of its on-air premiere on Sunday.
The first episode of the new drama, billed as a "spiritual