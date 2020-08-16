The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and kicks off four days of virtual party meetings, events and speeches before Thursday, when the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to officially accept the presidential and vice presidential nominations in primetime. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for the usually in-person conventions for […]

The post How To Watch This Week’s Democratic National Convention Online & On TV appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.