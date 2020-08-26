Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some tabs we always have open on our browser window. Our email, our Facebook messages, the Us Weekly homepage and Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram. This stylish queen of reality TV and fashion is always gracing us with new selfies, lifestyle photos and fun Stories, and we don’t want to miss a thing. One photo that especially caught our attention lately was one with BFF Justin Anderson. The two posed together on a couch wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts, and we knew we needed one immediately!

And that’s the story of how Amazon StyleSnap became the newest mainstay on our browser. Okay, we’ll obviously expand more on that! You know when you spot a celebrity wearing a piece that you really love, but you either can’t find it anywhere or can’t afford the real thing? That’s where StyleSnap steps in, and once you witness its magic, you’ll start using it nearly every day!

You can use StyleSnap either via the Amazon app on directly on your computer. First, simply take a screenshot of a photo featuring the piece you’re looking for. In this case, we took a screenshot of Cavallari’s Instagram post, though you can take a screenshot directly from a video too. Then, open up StyleSnap and click the “Upload a Photo” button. Once the photo is uploaded, StyleSnap will do a quick digital search (5 to 10 seconds) of the image to find and identify products. You will see dots appear on the image as this is being done.

And just like that, you’ll have a whole list of options and recommendations from Amazon. You might find the exact piece you were looking for, but you also might find some great alternatives that have the same kind of style. Looking for a $5,000 dress? You might find one you like even better for under $50!

It really is as easy as that, but remember that you can also filter through your results to narrow things down. Filter by gender, price and if it’s on Amazon Prime, and then sort your prices from low to high, or sort based on customer reviews or newest arrivals. Sort and filter just as you would while shopping any other site, and find what you’re looking for even faster since the results are already tailored to you!

See why StyleSnap is such a go-to for Us now? Whether we’re trying to recreate a celebrity’s outfit or emulate a fashion blogger while saving big, it’s a tool we’ll use again and again to fill our closet up with trendy pieces season after season. It’s so easy, it’s so fast and it’s so helpful — we don’t know how we ever lived without it!

