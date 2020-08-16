Howell Binkley, considered one of Broadway’s premier lighting designers, died Friday, Aug. 14 in North Carolina, his wife, Joyce, told the Winston-Salem Journal.. He was 64 and had lung cancer. Among his designs were the original Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Hamilton for which he won the Tony Award in 2006 and 2016, respectively. […]

