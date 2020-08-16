Lenny Abrahamson was nominated a few years ago for the Best Director Oscar for helming Room, which opened up several cinematic opportunities for him. Yet for his latest project, Hulu’s Normal People, he says there was no question he wanted to work in television. During Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television: The Nominees all-day event, Abrahamson, an […]

The post Hulu’s ‘Normal People’ Director & Star On Allure Of The Television Medium – Contenders TV appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.