EXCLUSIVE: They’re striking the set today at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, site of this week’s Democratic National Convention, which pre-pandemic had held out the hope for full employment for hundreds of members of IATSE Stagehands Local 8. Instead, the virtual convention produced only a fraction of those jobs. “We would have been working hundreds of […]

The post Hundreds Of IATSE Stagehands Lost Jobs When Democratic Convention Went Virtual appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.