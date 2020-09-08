IAB’s Randall Rothenberg Steps Down as CEO, David Cohen to Take Helm

Randall Rothenberg is relinquishing his role as CEO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau after 14 years atop the digital advertising and marketing trade association. David Cohen, who has served as president of IAB since March 2020 after more than two decades in the media agency world, will take over as chief exec as of Sept. […]

