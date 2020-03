Update 3/22/20: On Saturday, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre appeared on the inaugural episode of Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, and the couple revealed that they have now both been positively diagnosed with the disease.

Dhowre explained in the segment, which was filmed via

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com