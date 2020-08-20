Iggy Azalea and Tinashe team up once again, this time on “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.”

“DLNW” is the first track from Iggy’s independently-released third studio album End of an Era, and it marks the Aussie artist’s first release since she became a mom.

“So soooo excited about this one!,” she recently wrote about the retro tune. “All hands on deck rmx is one of my favorite moments!”

Azalea and Tinashe also collaborated on the 2014 track “All Hands On Deck,” which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and appeared on Tinashe’s debut album Aquarius.

Stream “DLNW” below.

