Imagine Dragons Sign With Concord Music Publishing

Concord Music Group has acquired the catalog of Grammy-winning pop-rock outfit Imagine Dragons, Billboard can reveal.

The Las Vegas group is one of the most popular acts in their lane, with 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (including four Top 10s), a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and the fire-power to play arenas around the globe.

Led by Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons won a Grammy for best rock performance in 2012 for “Radioactive,” lifted from their Night Visions debut. Along with Evolve and Origins, it’s one of three LPs from the band to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, while 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors hit the top spot.

In 2018, the band made history when they occupied the top four spots on the Hot Rock Songs Chart with “Natural,” “Thunder,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Believer,” respectively.

The group also saw an unprecedented four songs spend at least a year on the Billboard Hot 100.

Alongside their numerous chart feats, Imagine Dragons has scooped 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, MTV VMAs and World Music Awards, and shifted some 20 million albums worldwide.

“Concord’s acquisition strategy has remained consistent since 2006. Simply put, we acquire catalogs from creators and owners with songs that the entire world not only recognizes but loves,” comments Steve Salm, Concord’s Chief Business Development Officer, in a statement. “A to Z, our portfolio is comprised of some of the most culturally recognized and revered songs and recordings in history. Imagine Dragons fits perfectly in that realm.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Imagine Dragons are a “rock powerhouse,” adds Jake Wisely, Chief Publishing Executive at Concord. “From topping the charts to sweeping awards to sync and sell out tours, Imagine Dragons’ success is undeniable.”

Headquartered in Nashville with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London and Berlin, Concord Music Publishing represents more than 400,000 copyrights.

Earlier this year, Concord acquired a stake in the Pulse Music Group, and as a result formed an exclusive joint venture.

The Imagine Dragons deal was facilitated for Concord by Salm, Larry Blake and Amanda Molter.

