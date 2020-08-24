Imax stock surged 9% Monday after the stellar debut in China for The Eight Hundred. The locally produced war epic took in $83 million over the weekend, the biggest Friday-to-Sunday tally for any international release in 2020. Multiple Wall Street analysts have also given Imax shares a boost, reaffirming their positive ratings on its shares […]

The post Imax Stock Surges After Record China Debut Of ‘The Eight Hundred’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.