American-made documentary “The Kingmaker” has been banned from screening to audiences in the South of Thailand. The film, about the life of infamous political wife Imelda Marcos, was written and directed by Lauren Greenfield. It debuted at the Venice and Telluride festivals a year ago, before going on to a decent festival career with stops […]

The post Imelda Marcos Documentary ‘The Kingmaker’ Banned in Thailand appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.