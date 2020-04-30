Error message

In Better Things Season 4, Pamela Adlon Wanted to Make People Feel OK With Being Alone

By Celebrity News Wire on April 30, 2020

Pamela Adlon, Better Things | Photo Credits: Suzanne Tenner/FX

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Better Things, "Listen to the Roosters." Read at your own risk!]

Better Things' fourth season, which wrapped up on Thursday, ended the way it started: with water. The finale unfolded, as a Better Things episode typically does, with

