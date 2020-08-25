In Her Own Words: Kellyanne Conway’s Goodbye Statement To White House

Over the weekend, White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway — a trusted adviser to President Trump — announced she was stepping down from her position.

The Senior White House official who served as his campaign manager leading up to the 2016 election, announced that she will step down from her position in the administration to focus on her family.

Conway released a statement about her experience in the White House saying:

“The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all. I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama”

Kellyanne Conway, August 23, 2020

MEGHAN MARKLE WILL BE ‘PROUDLY VOTING’ IN NOVEMBER TO GET PRESIDENT TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE

The Republican National Convention began on Monday August, 24, and Kellyanne was scheduled to speak at the event on Wednesday. She praised the president’s “leadership” and his “positive impact on the peace on prosperity of the nation.”

As far as what’s next for the controversial political star she says that she “will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month.”

She also announced that her husband George Conway is also “making changes” and that “we disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.”

CLAUDIA CONWAY CLAIMS SHE FOUND OUT ON TWITTER MOTHER KELLYANNE WAS QUITTING

She adds that this is “completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The unexpected announcement comes amid highly publicized family turmoil. Conway’s husband George, has been a vocal opponent of President Trump. George in a Washington Post opinion piece called Trump a “blundering cheat” in reference to mail-in-voting in the upcoming election and suggesting the 45th president’s name should “live in infamy.”

“His name should live in infamy, and he should be remembered, if at all, for precisely what he was — not a president, but a blundering cheat.”

George Conway announced on twitter on August 23, 2020 that he would be “withdrawing” himself from the Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action commitee.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

George and Kellyanne’s daughter Claudia Conway has also vocally criticised the president calling him “a f–king idiot,” and revealed that she was seeking emancipation from her mother.

KELLYANNE CONWAY QUITS TRUMP’S WHITE HOUSE TO FOCUS ON DAUGHTER WHO CALLED HER ‘SELFISH,’ ONLY AFTER ‘MONEY AND FAME’

The 15-year-old even accused her mom of ruining her life in a tirade against her mother, she said: “My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

The post In Her Own Words: Kellyanne Conway’s Goodbye Statement To White House appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.