India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has published a comprehensive set of COVID-19 standard operating procedures aimed at allowing the resumption of media production. India has one of the world’s largest film industries, with well over 2,000 films produced per year in upto 50 languages. With the exception of a few states, production in India […]

The post India Publishes Film, TV Production Safety Protocols for COVID-19 Era appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.