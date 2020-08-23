Takuma Sato won his second Indianapolis 500 championship Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon after the last round of pit stops in the race, held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race finished under a yellow caution flag. Spencer Pigot crashed hard with five laps remaining. This year’s race was run without fans at the 235,000-seat speedway, […]

The post Indianapolis 500 Goes To Takuma Sato, His Second Championship appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.