Anne Heche has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and is often known for her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. Now, she is also one of the biggest names to be participating in Dancing With The Stars, and while it’s all “thrill” for her, Heche believes that her association with DeGeneres adversely affected her career.

The 51-year-old who grew in popularity after her roles in blockbusters such as Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights, dated DeGeneres for three years between 1997 and 2000. The announcement that they were a couple came immediately after DeGeneres came out as gay.

Heche admits that she no longer talks to DeGeneres, and despite her career taking a dip because of her association with DeGeneres, she holds no grudge against her.

ANNE HECHE REVEALS SHE HASN’T SPOKEN TO EX ELLEN DEGENERES IN ‘YEARS’ AMID TALK SHOW CONTROVERSY

In the podcast titled Irish Goodbye, she talked about her relationship with DeGeneres, “When I met Ellen she was beaming light. There was nothing that could have shone brighter than who she was in the center of that room. I’ll never forget.

“Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.”

According to Heche, the two met at a Vanity Fair party shortly before DeGeneres came out, and before the premiere of her new film, Volcano, was to take place.

She wanted DeGeneres to be at her film’s premiere, but revealed that it would lead to her being “fired” from a new film that she had signed.

The upcoming film was going to be a big break for her — she was to star with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights. Nevertheless, she decided to take DeGeneres with her to the premiere.

MARIAH CAREY REVEALS ELLEN DEGENERES INTERVIEW WAS ‘EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE’ WHILE PREGNANT

Heche told the podcast: “I took Ellen, we were told that my contract for Fox would be extinguished and I would be fired. And that the movie that I had just met Harrison Ford on wouldn’t hire me. And we went to the premiere – these are the stories that I know people don’t know.

“We went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket – and both she and I were fired that week.”

However, against all the odds, Heche did manage to retain the role, and she thanks her co-star, Ford, for it as he was said to have backed her up for the role.

Speaking of Ford’s reaction, Hatchet said that the star called her when he heard the news of the firing and said: “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a f*** who you’re f***ing, we have a movie to make. Let’s make it the best one ever.”

ELLEN DEGENERES’ PLASTIC SURGERY SECRETS REVEALED: FILLERS, NECK LIFT, AND MORE

The pair did manage to star in the movie, but it wasn’t big at the box office, and Heche admits that her career suffered, and she was unable to make a film for the next decade.

However, her role in independent films saw her bagging both Tony and Emmy Awards.

After her breakup with DeGeneres, she went on to marry cameraman Coleman Laffoon in 2001. The two split in 2009 and share a son, Homer, together.

Heche shares her second son, Atlas, with James Tupper. The two separated in 2018.

The post Inside Anne Heche’s Romance With DeGeneres That Doomed Her Hollywood Career appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.