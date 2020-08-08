It’s their secret hideaway! Gigi Hadid and her younger sister, Bella Hadid, treasure the time they spend at their Pennsylvania farm. We rounded up all the best photos of the sisters hanging out at their cozy abode — because you just need to see how scenic and serene it is.

Speaking of, it seems pregnant Gigi is all about relaxing at the sprawling property while she enjoys the milestone period before the birth of her first child, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The starlet, 25, and her sister, 23, “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes” while “shopping online together in Pennsylvania” with mom Yolanda Hadid.

The blonde beauty even confirmed she was pregnant during a live video call from the ranch on April 30. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed to Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show virtually.

As far as what the Hadid gals are doing to keep busy … it’s all about the outdoors. Gigi and Bella are proud equestrians and their farm is home to several beloved horses and an incredible stable. Even pre-quarantine, you could frequently find the dynamic duo saddling up, sometimes alongside their younger brother, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

Aside from horseback riding and baby prepping, the ladies have been working on their green thumbs. Not only have the supermodels and their mama been planting loads of lavender plants, they’ve also made an incredible crystal garden among their greenery. The cobblestone patch amid their fields, featured several times on Instagram, is home to huge selenite points and wands, as well as citrine and malachite globes.

It seems the magic of Gigi’s pregnancy has made farm life extra special. Her One Direction alum boyfriend is treating the Vogue cover star “like a princess” amid the pregnancy, according to an insider who spoke with Life & Style. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her. They can’t wait to become parents.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos Gigi and Bella have shared of their time on the farm!

