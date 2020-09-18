Inside Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich’s Complicated Coupling

Breaking tradition!

Though Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are reportedly working toward a reconciliation nearly four months after announcing their separation, a source claims things will be much different this time around: Most notably, they’ll be allowed to see other people!

“The problem Jules had with Brooks was his possessive and controlling behavior. She likes the idea of a looser arrangement,” explains the source. “Most guys would’ve balked, but Brooks figures there’s no sense in trying to discourage her free spirit. If this is what it’s going to take, then he’s willing to roll with it.”

Cracks in the pair’s relationship started to show last summer when the DWTS alum, 32, revealed she was “not straight” and admitted she hadn’t divulged her secret to the athlete, 37, until after they were married. It may have come as a shock to Brooks, but by the end of the year, he stated that he too wanted to focus on “exploring” his own “sexuality,” crediting Julianne as his inspiration.

According to the source, Brooks and Julianne have been honestly discussing their wants and needs since reconnecting in July. “These have been confusing times for both of them, but they’re getting along a lot better,” acknowledges the source. “Jules loves him, but she also loves her freedom. She wants to just go with the flow and see where it takes them.”

