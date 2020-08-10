Inside Kylie Jenner’s Fabulous 23rd Birthday Celebrations: See Photos!

Time to party! While Kylie Jenner’s official 23rd birthday is on Monday, August 10, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is never one to follow a strict timeline. In fact, on the Sunday before her special day, Kylie took to Instagram to show off some over-the-top flower arrangements and decor — including a huge pink sign by her pool that read: “HBD KYLIE.”

Given the current travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Kylie is staying local for her birthday this year. In case you forgot, the makeup mogul celebrated her 22nd trip around the sun with a two-week-long vacation to Europe.

Of course, Kylie invited besties like Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer and Anastasia Karanikolaou along for the ride. Additionally, her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, was in attendance with their daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as Kylie’s pseudo-brother-in-law, Scott Disick. Funny enough, the only person who didn’t get an official invite was Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner!

During a September 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kris, 64, hilariously revealed how she convinced Kylie to let her come on the trip. “You need me, that’s why I gave birth to you,” the KUWTK producer recalled. “You need me on your birthday!”

Believe it or not, Kris’ reasons for wanting to be invited weren’t entirely selfish. “I didn’t want her to do it for the first time … you know, she’s been to Europe for work, like, for a day or two. But she’s never gone for a vacation,” the mother of six explained.

In the end, we suspect Kylie was happy she let Kris tag along. After all, the momager gifted her youngest child an Hermès Birkin bag worth roughly $20,000.00. To be fair, Kylie can certainly afford a Birkin bag on her own … and doesn’t need a special occasion to justify the purchase!

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style of Kylie’s shopping habits. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Must be nice, right?

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday celebrations.

