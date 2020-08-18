San Francisco festival Outside Lands has announced the lineup for its 2020 virtual alternative Inside Lands. The two-day festival will feature iconic archival sets, exclusive live musical performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, producers, fans, small businesses and community that make up Outside Lands.

“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and co-producer of Outside Lands Allen Scott in a release.

Confirmed artists for the Aug. 28-29 event include Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant. Several artists appearing at Inside Lands will also play sets at Outside Lands 2021 including Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, Sofi Tukker and Sharon Van Etten.

The virtual festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch. The live streaming service will enable interaction and connection to enhance attendees’ experience at the virtual festival.

By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience,” added Scott.

A specialty Inside Lands merch capsule collection will also be available as a limited run in celebration of the virtual festival weekend. The full festival stream schedule and additional programming details will be announced soon. Check out the announced lineup for Inside Lands below.

