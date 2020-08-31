Inside Pregnant Hannah Ferrier’s Baby Shower Ahead of Daughter’s Birth

Almost there! Pregnant Hannah Ferrier enjoyed “the most amazing baby shower” on Saturday, August 29.

“Baby Shower 2020,” the Below Deck alum, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party photos, featuring a balloon backdrop, sweet treats and more . “I am blown away daily by the people that surround me. Thank you so much to all my gorgeous friends and family who celebrated with me.”

90 Day Fiancé’s Loren Brovarnik commented, “Glowing goddess,” while former Disney Channel star Jordan Pruitt wrote, “Stunning.”

The Aussie announced in June that she and her partner, Josh, have a little one on the way. She revealed the sex of their baby-to-be two months later.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality gave a glimpse at her “little princess” in an ultrasound shot. “Is she not like the cutest baby you have ever seen in your life?” the former reality star gushed to Bravo at the time. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, look at her nose!’”

Josh has been spoiling the former chief stewardess throughout her pregnancy, Ferrier went on to say. “I actually got a little teary the other day because I think I’ve really enjoyed my pregnancy journey so much because of him,” she said at the time. “He’ll get up at like 3 a.m. and go and get me cereal. Or if I decide the shirt I’m sleeping in isn’t comfortable enough, he has to go and find a specific one in the laundry. He just does everything without batting an eyelid.”

While the mom-to-be is “scared” of giving birth, she feels “100 percent” prepared to start a family with her yachting experience.

“People are like, ‘Oh, it’s the hardest thing, and you’ll be so sleep deprived,” Ferrier explained to Bravo’s Daily Dish in June. “I’m like, I just cannot see it being any harder or any more sleep deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that’s for sure. If you ever want training to be a mother, then you should probably go and work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it’ll be a walk in the park compared to that.”

