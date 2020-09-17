Instagram Down: Users Experiencing Outages, Technical Problems

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

Instagram was evidently hit by widespread technical problems Thursday, with users reporting inability to log in or access their feed. According to DownDetector.com, user reports of errors spiked just after 2 p.m. ET, with more than 50,000 as of 2:08 p.m. The problems appeared most prevalent in the U.S., with some reports elsewhere including in […]

