International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk Launches in Venice

An international body supporting global filmmakers facing severe risks in the field has officially launched at the Venice Film Festival. The International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) was formed by the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, International Film Festival Rotterdam and the European Film Academy. First announced in late 2019, the org held an […]

