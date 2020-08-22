Ireland Baldwin Shows Bruised Face After She Was ‘Attacked’ and Robbed

Ireland Baldwin posted photos of her bruised face on Instagram on Saturday, August 22, after she claimed she was mugged by a woman a day earlier.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash,” the 24-year-old daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin captioned the two pics, which showed her lying in bed with a large purple bruise on her cheek and under her eye. “She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off.”

“All was sorted with the police and she was arrested,” the model continued. “Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

While Ireland didn’t say where the attack took place, TMZ reports that the incident happened in NYC.

Her stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, commented on the post, writing, “I’m so glad you are safe now. We love you.”

Ireland’s attack came a week after the Grudge Match actress marked six years of being free of her eating disorder.

“Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years,” she said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “And today marks six years. So, you can do it.”

She previously opened up about her battle in 2018, admitting that it took “a long time to find self love and acceptance.”

“All of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it,” Ireland wrote in an Instagram Story. “Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

“I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” the cousin of Hailey Baldwin continued. “I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set.”

She concluded her posts with a message to her fans: “Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

