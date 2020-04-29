- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Icon and Slumdog Millionaire Star, Dead at 53
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Icon and Slumdog Millionaire Star, Dead at 53
Irrfan Khan, whose icon status in Bollywood earned him international acclaim in movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died on April 28 at the age of 53. Earlier this week, Khan was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai, India, due to a colon infection. In 2018, he announced that he had been
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries