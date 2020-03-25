Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Is How to Get Away with Murder Renewed for Season 7?

By Celebrity News Wire on March 25, 2020

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder | Photo Credits: Kelsey McNeal, ABC

With cancellation and renewal season right around the corner, you maybe be asking yourself if How to Get Away with Murder is renewed for Season 7. Unfortunately, the answer to that is no, seeing as we've finally reached the end of the road for this series.

ABC announced in July of 2019 that How to Get

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story