The first time we see Lil’ Murda, an up-and-coming rapper archetype so real and familiar he seems able to reach through the screen, have a one-on-one meeting with the non-binary Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) in Episode 1 of P-Valley, their exchange seems fraught with tension. That, we now know, was

…

Read More >

The post Is Lil’ Murda Gay? P-Valley’s J. Alphonse Nicholson Unpacks His Character’s Hazy Sexuality appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.