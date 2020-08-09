



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/yl66abTxCGk\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"P-Valley Cast Plays Never Have I Ever","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/yl66abTxCGk " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The first time we see Lil' Murda, an up-and-coming rapper archetype so real and familiar he seems able to reach through the screen, have a one-on-one meeting with the non-binary Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) in Episode 1 of P-Valley, their exchange seems fraught with tension. That, we now know, was

...



Read More >