Is Lucifer Renewed For Season 6?
Is Lucifer actually coming to an end, or is the Fox turned Netflix drama in for another surprise save? Back in June of 2019, Netflix renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season, much to the disappointment of Lucifans, but now, that decision may get overturned before Season 5 has even premiered!