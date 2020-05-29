- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Is Lucifer Renewed For Season 6 at Netflix?
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Is Lucifer Renewed For Season 6 at Netflix?
Is Lucifer actually coming to an end, or will the series receive another surprise resurrection? Back in June of 2019, Netflix renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season, much to the disappointment of Lucifans, but now, it's looking more and more like that decision may get overturned before Season
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries