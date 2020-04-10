- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Is NCIS Renewed for Season 18 at CBS?
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Is NCIS Renewed for Season 18 at CBS?
Although it's due to forces beyond its control, NCIS will conclude its 17th season on CBS next week, just shy of 400 episodes. That whopping number is a testament to the enduring allure of the police action procedural: running since 2003, NCIS has, as fans know, bred two spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries