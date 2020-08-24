Add another little Duggar to the bunch!

Last week, Counting On stars Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child. The proud mom shared the exciting news on Instagram posting a sweet photo of her and Austin, 26, with their new daughter.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5” long!”

“She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!” the 22-year-old continued. “She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special! We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy.”

PEOPLE confirmed the baby girl was born without complications, and mom and baby are both doing great. The newest Dugger family member joins her big brother Gideon, 2.

Back in March, Joy-Anna announced that she was pregnant again less than a year after she revealed she miscarried at 20 weeks.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Last month, Joy-Anna, who had been documenting her pregnancy on her YouTube channel, told fans that unlike her first at-home birthing experience, she would be delivering her second child at a hospital. In the video, she also opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect her birthing plan.

“I’m torn because with all this COVID stuff, which I totally understand why, but it’s just hard because my mom’s not going to be able to be there, and my sisters aren’t going to be able to be at my birth,” she said. “It’s just going to be Austin and I.”

“But hopefully we can get a room that has a window, and maybe they can come see her through the window,” she added. “That would be really special if they could at least see her the day she was born, because my parents have always been there for me and Austin’s parents, so we’ll see how that works out.”

